Man threatens to explode Las Vegas casino with grenade in his backside

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening to blow up a Las Vegas casino, telling officers he had a grenade in his body, police said.

Brian Gower, 46, faces one count of making threats of conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism after the incident Friday morning.

According to police, Gower was arrested at The Strat Hotel and Casino after threatening to “blow the building up,” officers wrote in an arrest report.

Police said while they were talking with Gower, he “was saying random things and talking about Joe Rogan and his ex-wife,” the report said. “At one point, Gower stated to [an] officer that he had a grenade in his [backside] and he wanted to [pass gas].”

Officers said Gower had previously spoken to hotel security, telling them they had 15 minutes to evacuate the building, or it would explode.

Officers did not find any explosives on Gower and took him to the Clark County jail.

Gower was arrested in 2021 after making a similar threat in Downtown Las Vegas, records showed.