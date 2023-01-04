LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening to start “another Las Vegas shooting” ahead of New Year’s Eve because his wife was divorcing him, according to an arrest report.

Justine Santos is facing a charge of making a threat or communicating false information regarding an act of terrorism, records showed.

The victim told police that she and Santos were separated and in the process of getting a divorce when he showed up unannounced to her place of work in Las Vegas.

Santos, who moved in with his family in California due to the separation, came to the victim’s place of work on Nov. 21, 2022 and began yelling at employees and demanding to see the victim, the report said.

Santos allegedly remained for a short time and continued to yell before leaving.

On Dec. 27, Santos and the victim were arguing about money over text when Santos allegedly made several threats, including:

“They told you to break up with me so I should go in there and kill them all”

“Another Las Vegas shooting is about to happen”

“Wait I’ll plan it out”

“I will shoot all of you there (or I will gun down all of you there)”

Santos was planning to come back to Las Vegas to celebrate the new year at the time, where he would stay with family and have access to firearms, the report said.

In an interview with police, Santos said he and the victim moved to Las Vegas around a year ago and constantly argued about money. He admitted to making the threats over text, but added that he apologized to the victim for making the comments, according to the report.

Santos was then arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He posted bond and was no longer being held there as of Wednesday.