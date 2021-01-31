Man dies following stabbing in SE valley

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — One man is dead following a stabbing in the southeast valley Sunday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of Sunset Road, near Stephanie Street.

Once police got to the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

The other person involved in the altercation remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Henderson Police say there is no danger to the public involving this incident.

This investigation is still ongoing.