LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he suffered lacerations from a suspect who fled the scene.

According to police, on Tuesday, law enforcement and fire officials responded to reports of a battery in the 500 block of Marks Street in Henderson. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been cut.

Police say the suspect had fled the scene before the arrival of officers. The victim was taken to an area hospital. His injuries were described as “non-life threatening.”

The situation is under investigation, and officials say detectives are following up on leads.

No further information was immediately provided as to the identity of the suspect or their whereabouts. Neither was any information given on the victim or how severe his lacerations were.