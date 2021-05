LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody following a barricade in the southwest valley.

It happened near Flamingo Road and Buffalo Drive.

Police say they believed a man was suffering from a mental health crisis and that he may have been a danger to his neighbors.

Evacuations were made in the area.

#FASTALERT 3:36 PM, May 30 2021 =UPDATE=

Police activity Flamingo Rd At Cimarron Road

All lanes open — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 30, 2021

SWAT was later able to take the man into custody without incident.

Traffic on Flamingo Road was closed in both directions from Warbonnet Way to Durango Drive during the barricade.

No one was hurt.