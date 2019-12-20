Man suspected of murder in North Las Vegas arrested in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KLAS) — A man suspected of murder in North Las Vegas in October has been arrested in Los Angeles by the FBI. 31-year-old Stanley Thomas is accused of shooting and killing a female victim on October 16.

A felony warrant was issued in Clark County for Thomas charging him with murder with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Detectives began working with the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force to find the suspect after determining that he fled the state.

On November 22, Thomas was charged in a federal criminal complaint filed in United States District Court with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Thomas was booked into a Los Angeles jail and will be transferred to Nevada for prosecution on the murder charge.

