Man suspected of committing February 6 homicide arrested in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police arrested a man accused of committing a homicide in February. Police said John Caver was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

The 28-year-old is the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened on Feb. 6, 2021, in the 1600 block of Davis Place in North Las Vegas. He was arrested and booked at the NLV Community Corrections Center for the following charges:

Open murder with deadly weapon (1 count)(Felony)

Attempt murder with deadly weapon (1 count)(Felony)

Conspiracy to commit murder with deadly weapon (1 count)(Felony)

Battery with deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm (1 count)(Felony)

Assault with deadly weapon (1 count)(Felony)

Discharge gun at/into occupied structure/vehicle/craft (1 count)(Felony)

Caver will eventually be transferred to the Clark County Detention Center. Caver’s brother, Javonn Ricky Caver was arrested this week as well, following attempts to elude police on March 19. He faces charges of assault on a police officer after ramming two police cars, and endangerment charges for driving against traffic on a southbound section of I-15 from Lake Mead Boulevard to Cheyenne Avenue at about 4 p.m.

Javonn Caver also drove a stolen Toyota Rav4 against traffic at speeds over 100 mph on Owens Avenue, police said.