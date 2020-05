LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A six-hour-long SWAT standoff ended peacefully Saturday evening, according to Metro Police.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Prime Apartments, located near Cambridge Street and Flamingo Road, north of the UNLV campus.

Police say the standoff started after SWAT tried to take a man, wanted in an investigation, into custody.

The man then barricaded himself inside an apartment.

He was taken into SWAT custody without incident around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.