Man suffers smoke inhalation in duplex fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is recovering after suffering smoke inhalation in a Thursday night fire at a duplex.

The fire was reported at 8:14 p.m. in the 900 block of Balzar Avenue near Lake Mead Boulevard and Revere Street.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, there was an elderly man lying on the ground in front of the duplex who was apparently pulled from the burning home. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters observed flames coming from a rear bedroom window and were able to extinguish the blaze in less than 15 minutes.

Two people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damage is estimated at $25,000.