Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by driver arrested for impairment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 40-year-old man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car Sunday evening on West Flamingo Road.

According to Metro Police, Jorge Ruiz was hit around 5:41 p.m. as he walked across Flamingo Road in a marked crosswalk. The crash happened near the Calle San Remo intersection.

Charity Graham, 42, the driver of a 2014 Volkwagen Jetta, was traveling west on Flamingo Road and failed to yield the right of way. Police said Graham was arrested after displaying signs of impairment and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

There was a 17-year-old passenger in Graham’s vehicle.

Ruiz suffered critical-injuries and was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.