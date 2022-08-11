LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas district court Thursday after he said he was injured when part of a grocery store collapsed onto him, court documents said.

Four people were hurt when the front of the La Bonita Supermarket collapsed last August at a shopping center near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue.

Johnny Coleman was “entering [the] market when the front of the building collapsed and struck [him],” court documents said.

La Bonita Supermarket at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue on Aug. 13, 2021. (KLAS)

Officials said at the time of the incident that the four injured people were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collapse of a canopy was determined to be caused by wind, according to an engineering review of the damage released last fall.

The supermarket showed no unusual signs that suggest a structural defect caused the collapse, a letter sent to the Clark County building inspection supervisor Brian Johnson said last year.

Gusts were reported at 35-45 mph the previous day, but the winds were not as bad when the front of the building fell in front of the store.

No signs of wood rot were found during the inspection, and “all the wood framing members appeared to be in good condition with generally solid clean looking wood,” according to the letter.

The lawsuit asks for a minimum of $15,000 in damages, which is standard in civil cases.