Man dies following Jan. 1 shooting in Henderson, police looking for suspect(s)

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A crash on Jan. 1 escalated to a shooting and has now resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man, Henderson Police say.

Officials responded to the intersection of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in reference to a crash where “gunshots had also been reported,” a Henderson Police news release stated.

Police arrived on scene and located a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his

legs. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation revealed a Ford Fusion was rear ended by a dark-colored Nissan car, and the involved vehicles pulled to the side of the road to exchange information.

Police say the driver of the Nissan became irate and pulled out a firearm. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim and then left the scene.

Witnesses were unable to provide a suspect description, Henderson Police noted.

Detectives learned the victim succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 15. The name of the deceased man will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

This shooting is being investigated as the first homicide for the City of Henderson for 2021.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.