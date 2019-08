LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 65-year-old man hit and killed last week as he walked in his neighborhood has been identified as Felix McNair Jr. of Las Vegas by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. McNair died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Friday morning.

Brian Alton, 26, was arrested after police observed a pickup truck in the area with damage. Officers say he showed signs of impairment. He is due in court Tuesday morning.