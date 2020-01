LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash in which a person was hit by a vehicle. It happened around 11:26 a.m. at E. Sunset Road and Gillespie Street, which is near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset.

Metro said the victim, a man, was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police said the driver stayed on scene.

The Intersection of Sunset and Gillespi is shutdown while traffic homicide detectives investigate the crash.