LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was stabbed to death on a bus in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police.

According to police, on Saturday night two men were in an argument on an RTC bus traveling northbound on Paradise Road.

During the argument, one of the men pulled out a knife and began stabbing the victim. Police said that the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken into custody on the bus without incident, police said.