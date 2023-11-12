LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man stabbed and killed the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend in west Las Vegas, police investigators said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said dispatchers received a report of a stabbing early Saturday morning in the 400 block of Harvard Street in west Las Vegas. When first responders arrived at the location, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators believe the man was with his girlfriend at the home when her ex-boyfriend entered and stabbed the victim. Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

No information was immediately available as to the identity of the victim. Those details will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office when available.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact LVMPD officials at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.