Man stabbed, killed after argument in Las Vegas, Metro says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police investigated a deadly stabbing Tuesday night. According to Metro, at approximately 9:04 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Clark Street to investigate a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section found that the victim and suspect were in a verbal argument before the stabbing. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

Metro Police are still investigating. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.