Man shot while walking his dogs, no suspects in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday as he walked his dogs in an east side Las Vegas neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 1:11 a.m. near Lighthouse Avenue and Honolulu Street which is near Pecos and Bonanza roads.

According to Metro Police Lt. David Gordon, the man was on a walking trail when he was approached by three men and shot. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Gordon said it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police are looking for the three suspects.