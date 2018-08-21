Man shot to death near downtown

Local police are searching for whoever shot and killed a man inside a pickup truck in a neighborhood east of downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunshots just before 1 a.m.  When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a truck in an alleyway behind an apartment on Sunrise Avenue, near Fremont and Eastern.

The Clark County Coroners Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Lucas Perez-Diaz from Las Vegas, manner of death was a gunshot wound to the head. 

“He was parked at a slope,” said Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, “Then after being shot, the (truck) rolled backwards, hit a wall, and that’s where the vehicle came to a rest.”

Spencer said a witness saw an unknown person running from the scene of the murder. At this point, they do not know if that person was involved.  Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Investigators found surveillance cameras in the area and hope they might reveal clues about the killer.

