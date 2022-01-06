Man shot to death in Palace Station parking garage identified by coroner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in a Palace Station parking garage has been identified as Hyo Sup Um, a 60-year-old Asian man.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office reports he was shot in the back.

Police accounts of the shooting indicate two men who were involved in an earlier shooting at the Fashion Show mall parking garage were also responsible for the shooting at Palace Station. Thus far, 20-year-old Jesani Carter and 18-year-old Jordan Ruby have only been charged with one murder.

Metro Lt. David Valenta told 8 News Now that Carter and Ruby tried to rob an employee in the Palace Station garage. When the robbery attempt failed, they targeted a man, shooting and killing him.

The Palace Station shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The shooting at the Fashion Show mall took place at about 1:30 p.m.

The shooting at the Fashion Show parking garage left 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi, a tourist from Hawaii, dead from a gunshot wound.