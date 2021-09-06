Man shot to death in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late in northwest Las Vegas Sunday night.

According to Metro police, a citizen called 911 to report the shooting around 10:43 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection of West Atwood Avenue and Winterhaven Street, near U.S. 95 and Cheyenne Avenue, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said an unknown vehicle was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.