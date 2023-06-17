LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas Saturday evening.

Officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department were dispatched to the area of Dillon Avenue and North Bassler Street in North Las Vegas at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Saturday in response to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police have not yet released the identity of the man killed.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111, or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 702-385-5555 or via its website.