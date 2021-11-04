Man shot to death in car in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead after being shot while inside his car at a gas station in southwest Las Vegas.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened around 12:37 a.m. near Jones Boulevard and Robindale Road. There are street closures in that area.

Police said the suspect approached the victim who was in a car in the parking lot and opened fire. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died. The suspect also fired shots into the gas station building. No one inside was hit.

Police are looking for the suspect.