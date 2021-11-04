Man shot to death in car in southwest Las Vegas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead after being shot while inside his car at a gas station in southwest Las Vegas.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened around 12:37 a.m. near Jones Boulevard and Robindale Road. There are street closures in that area.

Police said the suspect approached the victim who was in a car in the parking lot and opened fire. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died. The suspect also fired shots into the gas station building. No one inside was hit.

Police are looking for the suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories