Man shot to death early Friday at apartment near Twain, Cambridge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street.

Police responded to the 3:30 a.m. shooting in the 900 block of E. Twain Avenue and found a man inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Police say an investigation indicates the victim was in the apartment wh another man arrived and asked him to stop outside. “Upon exiting, the suspect shot the victim and fled,” according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.