NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was killed in a North Las Vegas apartment complex shooting Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at approximately 10:45 p.m. near an apartment complex at the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way. Dispatched officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times and a woman who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Early on Thursday, the man described only as an adult male who was believed to be in his 40s, died at the hospital. The woman, believed by police to be in her early 30s, had non-life-threatening wounds.

The identity of the man killed will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, as will his official cause of death. Homicide detectives have taken over the case, and anyone with information is asked to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.