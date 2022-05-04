LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting at a bus stop in the southeast valley.

Tropicana Avenue is closed to traffic east of Nellis Boulevard to Morris Street where the shooting occurred.

According to Metro police Lt. Jason Johansson, the shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a Hispanic man in his 60s, near the bus stop, suffering gunshot wounds.

Metro police investigate deadly shooting at bus stop on Morris Street, near Tropicana Ave. on May 4, 2022. (KLAS)

The man was transported to Sunrise Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Johansson said the investigation is in its preliminary stages but there was some kind of argument between the victim and another man.

“During the altercation, he was shot several times,” Johansson said.

He said the only information police have is that the suspect was wearing dark clothing. Johansson said police are looking for witnesses and any cameras in the area that might have captured video or images.

Tropicana is expected to be closed a few more hours as police conduct their investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Metro Homicide at (702) 828-3521 or at homicide@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.