Man shot in the neck near central Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot in the neck near a central Las Vegas school Monday afternoon. The victim was found on Wendell Williams elementary school property.

He was transported to UMC trauma, and his condition is unknown.

Wendell Williams is currently on a soft lockdown. The school was initially placed on a hard lockdown around the time the call was received at 3:38 p.m.

Police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot and are unsure if the incident is gang related.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.