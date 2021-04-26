Man shot on Las Vegas Strip recounts incident, shares message for Metro

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody following a weekend shooting in front of the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Las Vegas Strip. One person died, and two others were injured.

Nolan Newberry, one of the individuals who was shot, says he’s happy to be alive. Along with a wild story to tell, he has a message for Metro Police.

“I’m grateful,” said Newberry. “I mean, the cops handled it great.”

He works at Vegas Ink on the Strip.

“I was tattooing, about to set up to do a smiley face tattoo on this girl, tourists are running by; guy runs inside of the shop, and he’s like, ‘There’s a gunman outside,'” Newberry recounted.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police say 25-year-old Malik Frost opened fire in front of the marketplace. Newberry recalls seeing a female security guard take off running.

His first instinct:

“I run outside to give some help.”

Newberry also said others wanted to help, and they all set out to catch the gunman.

“He’s pulling out a gun; he’s flailing around. I just found out from the security body cam video that he got hit in the head with a rock.”

As for Newberry, he recounted, “I feel a rock jump up into my leg. I’m thinking, no way this is what a bullet feels like.”

He said after he was shot, it didn’t take long for police to apprehend Frost.

“I go back inside and tell everybody barricaded in the back that it’s safe,” Newberry said.

On Monday, he shared it’s “business as usual” and went back to work.

“I always try to do my part and get involved, be the son my parents raised,” Newberry said.

His message to Metro?

“My heroes. Thank you, guys, very much. You handle people on their worst day, every day, and we appreciate you.”

As for Frost, he is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He’ll be in court Wednesday.