LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One man was shot in the buttocks early Monday morning on the Fremont Street Experience.

Police say two men were involved in an argument near 4th Street and Fremont when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his wounds and released.

This comes nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting near the same area.

The shooter is still at large, and Las Vegas Metro police are currently investigating the incident.