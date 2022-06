LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man was shot at a business on 15th and Fremont Street, according to police.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Responding officers found the man injured and arriving medical personnel transported him to UMC Trauma. He is currently in stable condition.

Northbound I-15 is currently closed from Fremont Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.