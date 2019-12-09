Man shot, killed trying to stop car burglary in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after trying to help his dad stop a man from breaking into their truck outside their northeast Las Vegas home. It happened Sunday just before 6 a.m. on Shineyleaf Circle, near Sloan and Charleston.

Metro responded to a residence in east Las Vegas just before 6 a.m. Sunday after someone called to report a shooting.

This is where the bullet hit after going through the victim’s back.

A resident at the home heard someone breaking into his truck outside. The son, 25-year-old Daniel Garcia III, ran out to help his father and the suspect opened fire, shooting Garcia in the abdomen. During the altercation the suspect also shot himself in his foot.



Garcia was transported to the hospital where he later died.



According to arrest report, the suspect is Benjamin Smith, 21. He is still in the hospital.



8 News Now reporter Joe Moeller spoke to the victim’s dad who said Garcia III worked at Amazon, was a musician and leaves behind a 3-year-old child.



Neighbors say it’s usually a calm neighborhood and that nothing like this has happened in that area.