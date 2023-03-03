LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Arizona man was arrested after shooting and killing a man outside a laundromat, Bullhead City police said.

Robert Ryan Logan, 39, of Bullhead City is facing charges of second-degree murder, police said.

Robert Logan, 39, of Bullhead City (Bullhead City Police Department/KLAS)

According to police, on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., two men were in a verbal argument in the parking lot outside a laundromat in the 1700 block of Highway 95. The argument eventually turned into a physical altercation.

Once the men had separated from the fight, police said that Logan pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once in the upper torso.

The 56-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that the victim was unarmed.

According to police, the two men did not know each other and it is unclear what the argument was about.

Logan was taken into custody at the scene and was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, Arizona.