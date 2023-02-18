LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a shooting outside a house party in the east Las Vegas valley, according to police.

On Friday around 11:10 p.m., Metro police received a report of a shooting in front of a residence in the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue near North Bruce Street and Bonanza East Bonanza Road.

After officers responded to the scene, they were told that a man arrived at Sunrise Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.