Man shot, killed near Puebla and Craig

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police investigated a deadly shooting near Craig and Puebla Friday night. According to police, officers first responded to the shooting at the intersection of Thunderbolt Avenue and Craig Road, which is near Nellis Air Force Base.

She shooting happened in the 4700 block of Thunderbolt. Witnesses still at the scene told officers that after the shooting, the victim drove away in a red Mustang.

Officers left the area too search for the car and found it at Puebla and Craig. When officers approached the car a black man got out with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Officers are still searching for a suspect.