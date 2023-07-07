Metro police investigate a deadly shooting in the 300 block of Sahara Avenue (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

On Friday around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Sahara near Las Vegas Boulevard after a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.