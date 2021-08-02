Man shot, killed inside car; police looking for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a car Saturday evening.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Lane, near Vegas and Rancho drives.

Officers located the driver, who was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide investigation indicates that the victim was driving when he was shot, which led him to collide into a wall.

“At this time, a suspect or a motive are unknown” police stated in a news release Monday afternoon.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the website.