LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is at large after allegedly shooting and killing a man in the northeast valley, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday just before 1 a.m. near the 2600 block of North Los Feliz Street near Carey Avenue.

A man was found in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the suspect shot the victim after they got into a fight with each other.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.