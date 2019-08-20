UPDATE: Man shot, killed in overnight robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man was shot and killed in the 3300 block of North Thom Boulevard during an attempted robbery Monday night.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male adult, 25 to 35 years of age, with a thin build. He is still on the run.

LVMPD’s Homicide Section say the victim and an adult female were parked on the street inside of a vehicle when the suspect approached them holding a firearm. He demanded the woman’s property and demanded her and the victims to exit the vehicle.

The victim ran away and was chased by the suspect, who began to shoot, striking him multiple times. The victim collapsed in the parking lot of a business.

The woman inside the car was not hurt, but was emotionally shaken up, according to a LVMPD spokesperson.

The identity of the victim and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.