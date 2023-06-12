LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot by his friend during an altercation in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, June 11, at around 12:37 p.m., officers with the LVMPD were called to the 3800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard after a report of “an unresponsive man in a room.” Call logs put the event at the Excalibur hotel.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, the release stated.

Through an investigation, LVMPD homicide detectives learned that the victim had been in a physical fight with another man. During that fight, the suspect shot the victim before leaving the area.

The identity of the victim, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on their website.