LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a shooting in Historic West Las Vegas Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At 3:18 p.m. on Friday, July 7, police were called to the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.

According to Metro, arriving officers found a man who had been shot.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information was provided at this time.

