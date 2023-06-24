HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed by Henderson police Saturday after he allegedly stole an item from a business and pulled a gun, according to investigators.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., police received reports of a theft at a business in the area of the 200 block of West Sunset Road near Boulder Highway. The caller reported that a man took an item from the business and then ran to a bus stop, police said.

Officers in the area found a man who matched the description of the suspect and approached him. Investigators said the man was uncooperative and pulled out a gun. The man walked away from officers, while they followed on foot.

The suspect continued until he reached a business at the 1900 block of Boulder Highway, where he placed the gun to his head, police said.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect continued to be uncooperative. One officer fired his weapon, striking the man. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man killed nor of the officers involved in the shooting, although police say that information is expected to be available Monday. Additionally, information on the item taken was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Henderson Police at 702-267-4750. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.