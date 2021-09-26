Man shot, killed following an argument late Saturday night

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)— Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting in the southwest of the valley.

Police got a call shortly before 11:30 p.m Saturday night for several reports of gunfire at the intersection of Tara Avenue and Hauck Street in Spring Valley. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male laying on the sidewalk. The victim died on the scene.

According to investigators, there was an argument out in the street prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.