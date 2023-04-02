LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed during an argument in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

On Sunday around 1:31 a.m., police received a report of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue near Nellis Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the victim was in an argument was another man and during that argument, the suspect took out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.