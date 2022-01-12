Man shot, killed by police at apartment complex on Nellis, Vegas Valley identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by Metro police officers on Monday, Jan. 10 as 19-year-old Isaiah Tyree Williams of Las Vegas.

Williams was shot during a shootout with police who were serving a search warrant on a murder case from Nov. 2021. Police have not said whether Williams was a suspect in that murder case.

The shooting happened Monday around 5 a.m. at the Boulevard apartment complex on South Nellis Boulevard near East Vegas Valley Drive.

The coroner listed the cause of death for Williams as gunshot wounds to the left trunk and left lower extremity. Williams also suffered gunshot wounds to the upper extremities. The coroner classified his death as a homicide.

During the exchange of gunfire with Williams, two Metro police officers were also shot and transported to the hospital for treatment. Williams died at the scene.

Wednesday morning, Metro released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting.

More details are expected to be released when Metro holds a news briefing.