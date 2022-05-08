LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— On Saturday evening, around 10:34 p.m. Las Vegas Metro police responded to a report of a gunshot heard at a gas station on the 3800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard.

According to police, arriving officers located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to UMC Trauma and pronounced deceased upon arrival by medical personnel.

Police say the man was involved in an argument with an unknown male. During the argument, the man pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, before fleeing the scene.

The identification and cause of death of the victim have yet to be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.