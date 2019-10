LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead and police are searching for his killers following a shooting around 2:45 a.m. at the Viridian apartment complex on Viking Road near Flamingo Road and Arville Street.

According to Sgt. Jon Scott, there are as many as four suspects who fled on foot after the shooting. The victim was found inside an apartment dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Police or Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555.