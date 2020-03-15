Man shot, killed after argument ensues inside apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a man is dead after being shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area around 7:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to UMC Trauma, and later died from his injuries, police say.

Metro’s investigation indicated that the victim was working on his vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex when he was approached by three males.

Metro says an argument ensued between the three males and the victim. At some point, police say, one of the suspects fired several rounds at the victim.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555.