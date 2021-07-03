Man shot, killed after argument early Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a shooting in the central part of the valley.

It happened in the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard.

Police say, a 911 call came out just before 4 a.m. A witness reportedly told dispatchers an argument was happening outside of an apartment in the area.

Shortly after, the witness called police to say shots had been fired outside.

Once on the scene, Metro Police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police say it was determined that several people were involved in the argument, leading up to the shooting.

No information was released about possible suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.