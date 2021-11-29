Man shot inside Bally’s early Sunday, Metro police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a shooting at the Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Bally’s, 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., just after 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police did not specify whether the shooting victim was found in the hotel area or the casino area.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing, according to Metro.

No other details were immediately available.

