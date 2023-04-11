LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for the person who shot a man in a neighborhood near UNLV.

The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Monday on Algonquin Drive near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. When Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The man was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known, at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting, police urge you to contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.